Watch live: Former President George W. Bush reflects on 25 years after 9/11 at presidential center in Dallas

Former President George W. Bush, along with his wife, Laura Bush, will be among the speakers reflecting on Sept. 11, 2001, during a ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas on Wednesday. Watch the event in the YouTube player below.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and thousands more were injured in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and on the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The Bush Center said its event, "A Legacy of Service: America at the 25th Anniversary of 9/11," will include conversations surrounding the impact of the attacks and honoring those who served and continue to do so.

There will be two conversations: the accomplishments of the military in the War on Terror, and how 9/11 changed and shaped America.

The Bush Center said the program will open with speakers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and former Deputy National Security Advisor J.D. Crouch.

The second conversation will include Bush and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Then, veterans who served post-9/11 will take the stage.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the George W. Bush Presidential Center located at 2943 SMU Blvd.

Then on Friday, the former president and Laura Bush will participate in the commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City. They will also visit a fire station and spend time with relatives of first responders who died.

Painted works remembering 9/11

Also, in honor of 9/11, the former president has painted 16 works of art that will be on display in Freedom Hall at the Bush Center from now until the end of September. The collection marks the sixth exhibition of Bush's work.