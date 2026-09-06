Former President Bush to share reflections, art in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Friday marks one of the most somber days in U.S. history: 25 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on U.S. soil when George W. Bush was president.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and thousands more were injured in the attacks.

Former President Bush will share his reflections on the milestone with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at the George W. Bush Presidential Center at SMU on Wednesday evening.

On Friday, the former President and First Lady, Laura Bush, will participate in the commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City.

They will also visit a fire station there and spend time with relatives of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

Mr. Bush has also painted 16 all-new works of art to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience that emerged. Two of the works are made with oil and acrylic on stretched canvas.

They will all appear in the Bush Presidential Center in Freedom Hall and will remain on display through the end of the month.