Former North Texas youth pastor sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of minors

WAXAHACHIE — A former youth pastor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting to sexually assaulting four minors, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Marvin Scales, 53, pleaded guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities say the investigation into Scales began when a 14-year-old girl gave birth. Staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie informed authorities that Scales was "overly involved" in the delivery process. DNA evidence, obtained through a warrant, confirmed him as the father.

Following the birth, multiple victims came forward, disclosing that the assaults had taken place on overnight trips and during stays at Scales' home, where he would engage in sexual activities with them, according to the district attorney's office.

Security cameras and recordings at Scales' house documented the sexual abuse, authorities said.

"This is an unusually heinous case of child sexual abuse," Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery said in a news release. "When a person of authority – especially in a religious institution – is the abuser, it can be incredibly difficult for victims and their families to speak out.

"We commend the bravery of the children who came forward to ensure that no other child suffered due to Scales's abuse, and our hearts are with those children who could not speak out. With this sentence, justice is done for all of Scales's victims. We hope now they, and this entire community, can begin to heal."