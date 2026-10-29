Former North Texas youth coach sentenced to 50 years for child sex assault

A former North Texas youth softball coach has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the sexual assault of a teen girl in Prosper

The Collin County District Attorney confirmed Michael Garcia, 37, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say when a 14-year-old girl became pregnant, medical staff contacted police. DNA evidence and a search of Garcia's phone led to his arrest.

Michael Angel Garcia, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Prosper Police Department

Garcia was arrested in August of last year after he attempted to flee the area. He was stopped by deputies in Hill County and later transported to the Collin County Jail.

A Collin County jury then convicted him of child sex assault and continuous sexual assault of a child.

Police concerned about more possible victims

Prosper said Garcia was previously affiliated with the Prosper Baseball Softball Association as a coach. Following his arrest, PBSA immediately terminated his role and notified the families coached by Garcia.

In a news release, police said the city is working with PBSA "to ensure the safety, support, and protection of all youth participants and their families."