Lance Broadway, a former MLB pitcher turned actor, was found dead at a Dallas apartment complex this week, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Friday.

DPD said at about 6:42 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call for service at a complex in the 8100 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Investigators said 43-year-old Broadway was found unconscious on a stairwell outside an apartment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Broadway, who's a Texas native, went to school in Grand Prairie and Waxahachie before taking his athletic talent to the minor leagues and then the major leagues. He played for the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets before turning to film. He made his acting debut in 2013 in the movie "Olympus Has Fallen."