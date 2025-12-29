Former McKinney leaders shocked after former city manager killed in double homicide; son charged with murder

Shock and disbelief rippled through McKinney on Sunday after a former city manager and his wife were found dead inside their home, a tragedy that former colleagues say feels deeply personal and difficult to comprehend.

Leonard "Frank" Ragan, 73, who served as McKinney's city manager from 2008 to 2010, and his wife, Jackie Ragan, 72, were discovered during a welfare check at their home on Dunster Drive, according to police.

"I was shocked," said Brian Loughmiller, a former McKinney mayor who worked closely with Ragan.

"Over the holidays, the vision you have of everybody is: it's such a happy time, a celebratory time. Just reminds you it's not always the case," he said.

Former city leaders described Frank Ragan as a serious, dedicated public servant who helped guide McKinney during a period of rapid growth.

Many said the violence and the family circumstances involved make the loss especially painful.

"No words to make sense of something like this," said another former mayor, George Fuller.

Police said the couple's 34-year-old son, Bryce Ragan, was found inside the home holding a long gun. Officers said he did not comply with commands to drop the weapon, and two officers fired, striking him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons along with three charges of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Fuller said tragedies involving families resonate deeply, particularly within close-knit communities like McKinney.

"This is on the heels of a nationally known tragedy, you know, with Rob Reiner, and so when you have a family member, or appears to be a family member, commit this crime, it's just really unbelievable, it's surreal, it's heartbreaking," he said.

Those who worked with Frank Ragan said he often spoke warmly about his loved ones, making the loss even harder to reconcile.

"He talked fondly about his family," Fuller said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case and have not released information about a possible motive.