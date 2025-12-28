Armed man shot after police find 2 homicide victims during welfare check, McKinney PD says

McKinney police shot an armed man after finding two homicide victims inside a home during a welfare check on Sunday morning, the department said.

McKinney police were called to a home in the 5300 block of Dunster Drive for a welfare check just before 10 a.m. after family members reported not hearing from the residents for several days. Responding officers entered through the back door and found two homicide victims in the living room, Leonard Ragan, 73, and Jackie Ragan, 72, the report states.

As officers continued to search the home, they found 34-year-old Bryce Ragan inside a bedroom, armed with a firearm.

Two officers fired their weapons, hitting Bryce Ragan multiple times. Officers immediately provided lifesaving aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Bryce Ragan was taken to the hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition. McKinney PD said no officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.