Former Lewisville ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old, police say

A former teacher with the Lewisville Independent School District has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in 2023, The Colony Police Department announced Tuesday.

John Collett, who taught at Camey Elementary School, was arrested on April 19, 2023.

The Colony police said they investigated a report from a parent who grew suspicious of Collett after picking up her 10-year-old child from school.

In 2022, he was voted best elementary school teacher in the Best of Denton County awards.

Collett pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of improper relationship between educator and student. The 367th Judicial District Court Judge Brent Hill sentenced Collett on Friday. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Colony police thanked the collaborative efforts of The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas, the Denton County District Attorney's Office, and Child Protective Services in bringing this case to a resolution.