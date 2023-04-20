Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child & indecency with a child

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Lewisville ISD elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary School, was arrested on April 19.

The Colony police say they investigated a report from a parent who grew suspicious of Collett after picking up her 10-year-old child from school last week.

Police immediately responded to the home of the child and an investigation began.

In 2022, Collett was voted as best elementary school teacher in the Best of Denton County awards.

There are no other known victims, but police ask anyone who might have information or questions to contact TCPD School Resource Officer, Sergeant Ryan Shipp at 972-624-3949.

CBS News Texas reached out to the school district for comment but did not hear back Wednesday evening.