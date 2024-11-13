Former Lake Worth police commander arrested for aggravated assault amid excessive force investigation

LAKE WORTH — A former Lake Worth police commander has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after using excessive force with a suspect, police said.

Landon Nicolas Rollins, former Lake Worth police commander Lake Worth Police

Landon Nicolas Rollins was arrested Tuesday and also charged with tampering with a government document. He later bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail. The terms of his release were not immediately available.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the department had no additional information on the arrest.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told CBS News Texas that his department's investigation began when fellow officers reported the commander's actions after an arrest in May that involved "an unlawful use of force, excessive force."

An internal affairs investigation was launched and the Texas Department of Public Safety was brought in.

Landon was fired in July and the investigation was referred to a Tarrant County grand jury. The actions of the grand jury were sealed until the former commander was arrested, Manoushagian said.

Landon previously worked for the Fort Worth Police Department, the Irving Police Department and was a teacher at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD until a few weeks ago when he stepped down, Manoushagian said.

The department plans to hold a news conference as early as Thursday to discuss the case, Manoushagian said.

Rollins had been with the department for about three years, the chief said.

"We want to face it head-on," Manoushagian said. "We're going to be transparent. We want the community to be aware of what we did."