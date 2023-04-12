Former Dallas Stars forward Raymond Sawada dies 'playing the game he loved'

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Former Dallas Stars forward Raymond Sawada, 38, passed away suddenly on April 10.

A GoFundMe page set up in the father of two's honor said Sawada "died playing the game he loved."

Sawada was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft to the Dallas Stars. He played 11 games with the team, scoring a point.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars player, Raymond Sawada. Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community," a post shared by the Dallas Stars Facebook page said.

Sawada retired from the NHL in 2016 and was working as a firefighter in British Columbia, Canada at the time of his death.

"Ray was such a bright light in the lives he touched," said his GoFundMe page's organizer. "He enjoyed traveling with Nicole, the girls, and family and friends. He was a talented hockey player and a dedicated coach for his girls. Ray was passionately driven and motivated in everything he did, and the surrounding community will be left with a void."