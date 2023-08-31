Hall of Famer, former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt dies at age 91

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has died, the team announced.

Brandt was 91 when he died Thursday morning.

He was the vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys from 1960 to 1988. Prior to his time with the Cowboys, Brandt worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams, then the San Francisco 49ers before becoming the Cowboys' chief talent scout.

In 1995, Brandt started working for NFL.com as a historian and player analyst.

Former Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt has passed away at the age of 91. Brandt served as the Cowboys VP of player personnel for 28 years.



Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his passing: pic.twitter.com/7zkfTjxu3d — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) August 31, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is saddened by the passing of Brandt, calling him a true icon and pioneer of football.

"Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that," Jones said. "His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever."

Brandt is credited for the introduction of computers in scouting and evaluation as well as the drafting of Bob Lilly, Roger Staubach and Herschel Walker.

During his time with the Cowboys, the team had 20 consecutive winning seasons and appeared in five Super Bowls. He was enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

In honor of the life of Gil Brandt, the Hall of Fame flag has been lowered to half-staff. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/VYg4ESHSb6 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 31, 2023

"Our hearts go out to Gil's wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil's family and friends," Jones said.