Former Attorney General Eric Holder talks with House Democrats about redistricting

House Democrats convened a virtual call Wednesday amid an escalating national redistricting controversy that could have widespread implications on next year's midterm elections. The call, hosted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, featured former Attorney General Eric Holder, chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene were also on the call.

A source familiar with the call said Holder provided "a high-level overview to the House Democratic Caucus on the latest in the fight against Donald Trump's gerrymandering scheme in Texas and across the country." Following the call, another source told CBS News the "entire caucus is united" against GOP redistricting attempts.

Texas has become ground zero in the redistricting battle after Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session of the state Legislature last month to consider a new congressional map that would net a five-seat Republican majority. The Texas Senate passed the map Tuesday in a 19-2 vote, with many Democratic lawmakers walking out in protest. Texas House Democrats fled the state to deny Republicans a quorum in their chamber, but Abbott has vowed to call another special session if they do not return before the Legislature adjourns at the end of the week.

"This is an effort to stifle Americans who have had enough," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman Gene Wu said in a press conference Wednesday. "Republicans know that their agenda and what they have done is so unpopular with not just liberals or Democrats but with all Americans that they need to cheat to rig the system so they can stay in power."

California has vowed to redraw its congressional map in retaliation if Texas ultimately approves the new districts. The state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, wrote to President Trump this week urging him to call off Texas and other red states from taking further action. Newsom's office announced a press conference Thursday touting a "major announcement."

"DEMOCRATS WILL DESTROY GREG ABBOTT'S 'TOTALLY RIGGED MAPS.' TREMENDOUS WORK IS BEING DONE," the California governor's office posted on X, imitating Mr. Trump's social media style. "DONALD TRUMP…. GET READY FOR THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PAYBACK YOU'VE EVER SEEN!!! "

The NDRC's nonprofit arm, the National Redistricting Foundation, is involved in a lawsuit against Texas over its current maps. The organization has also made calls and held briefings with state and local leaders and partners.

Former President Barack Obama is slated to headline a fundraiser for NDRC with Holder and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next week. Holder served as attorney general during the Obama administration.

"In this moment, steps must be taken to respond to the authoritarian measures being considered in certain states and now so brazenly taken in Texas," Holder said in a statement. "We must preserve our democracy now in order to ultimately heal it."