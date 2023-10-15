Football fundraiser for Wes Smith Memorial Scholarship

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A TCU fraternity is hosting a flag football game Sunday morning to raise funds for the Wes Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity wants to honor their late fraternity brother, Wes Smith, who was shot and killed Sept. 1 in the West 7th area of Fort Worth.

On the fundraiser page, fellow Kappa Sigmas said: "Wes was an avid athlete, walking on to the TCU football team his freshman year at TCU. Wes also had a strong drive to better the community and those around him, serving as philanthropy chair for the chapter. To honor Wes's commitment to physical health and philanthropy, the members of TCU Kappa Sigma will be hosting "Touchdowns for Wes."

The flag football game will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the TCU football practice fields. Organizers say all proceeds will go to the Wes Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Students can register their team here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeQRMb417uHM_ejoPpFUJvQWvTfVVMuBmGQgMrw348kkJ0kQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.