Foggy start to Friday with light rain

NORTH TEXAS - Rain is moving east this morning and we're expecting to be dry by late morning.

Some patchy fog has developed behind the rain, but we don't have any dense fog advisories. If anything, we're watching the 281 corridor where there has been dense but the NWS has not issued any advisories as of 7AM.

Clouds should decrease slightly this afternoon. It'll be a little cloudier to the north and east compared to areas farther south and west, and you see that in the forecast high temps – mid/upper 50s where there's more sunshine, low/mid 50s where the clouds linger a bit longer.

A weak cold front will move through overnight, leading to highs *slightly* cooler on Saturday. But by Sunday it's off to the 60s (and upper 50s) with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds.

We do have rain to start off early next week. It looks like the better dynamics for stronger storms will be in Central Texas and father southeast, but we'll have to watch some of our southeastern counties on Monday to see if any storms can get going. For most, it'll be a mild rain followed by a big cooldown into Tuesday.

With gusty northwest winds on Tuesday and lows in the 30s, wind chills will be in the 20s by Tuesday morning.