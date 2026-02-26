New Flower Mound preschool uses Reggio Emilia approach to let children direct their own learning

Learning looks a little different at the KLA Schools of Flower Mound. The preschool uses the Reggio Emilia approach to let children help direct their own lessons. Though there are specific milestones the preschool ensures students hit, the environment is one where the students are driving the learning.

"They might have Spanish class, Zumba class, soccer," said Sital Patel, who runs the school. "We're using the children's natural curiosity, their questions, and we're making the learning happen with their ideas."

"We make their lesson plans based on what they are interested in," said teacher Kristina O'Brien. "How they naturally learn as individuals, as adults."

O'Brien's daughter is also enrolled at the school.

"I didn't want her to just be a number," O'Brien said. "I wanted her to be part of, not just a community, but it seemed like the teachers really cared."

The school is the first Texas franchise of the national brand KLA Schools.

"I decided that I wanted to make an impact in a different way," Patel said. "I wanted to step out of the classroom and be more a part of the community."

After spending nearly a decade teaching science in Irving, she founded and helped build and design the preschool and daycare.

"I love children," Patel said. "I grew up playing school and I get to have a school."

She's living out her childhood dream, while encouraging every child's dream.

"I love what I do," Patel said. "I love that I get to call this work. I love that I get to be a part of all these children's lives."