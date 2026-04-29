Investigation underway after 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Dallas motel, police say

One person was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas motel early Wednesday morning, officials told CBS News Texas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, just after midnight, officers responded to the scene at Flora Motel in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Police told CBS News Texas that a man and woman were sitting inside a car outside the motel when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Police said the man inside the first vehicle returned gunfire before being struck and killed. The woman inside the vehicle, who officers said was an innocent bystander, was injured.

The two suspects inside the second vehicle were shot in the exchange of gunfire, and police said one tried to run away from the scene but passed out from his injuries.

Police said the two suspects and the woman were transported to the hospital to be treated, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.