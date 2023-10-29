Flooding risk increases overnight, temperatures plunge with arctic front

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The arctic front has moved through DFW and temperatures continue to tumble across the area. We will be in the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon with strong northerly winds.

The gusty northerly winds will make it feel like the 30s for most of the day, bundle up!

We aren't done with the rain just yet. It will be spotty through the day with most us just seeing cloudy skies. But coverage increases again overnight as another disturbance passes overhead.

Plan for extra time during the Monday morning drive, especially if you live along or south of I-20.

The rain will move out around midday Monday and areas north of I-20 will see partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Layers are the way to go Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s! Highs only reach the upper 40s by the afternoon.

We wake up to even colder temperatures Tuesday morning, ranging from 26-32 degrees in parts of North Texas where a Freeze Watch has been issued.

Luckily the sunshine is back for Halloween with afternoon highs in the mid 50s but it will be cold for trick or treating at 6pm!

Lots of sunshine heading into next weekend as temperatures slowly moderate back to the 70s. Good news for next weekend, it is Fall Back! The clocks are set back and we gain an hour of sleep!