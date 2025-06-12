Flood victims recover in Palo Pinto County, firefighters rescue 10

Joseph Kidwiler can't say what it was, but it woke him up around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The husband and father of three said he was oblivious to flash flooding until it was too late.

"I put my foot down off the bed, and I felt water. So I told my wife to get up. It's time to go somewhere," he said.

When his family went to their porch, water was everywhere. They had to wait for the Santo Volunteer Firefighters and other departments to respond and help them off the porch, onto a truck, and to safety.

"So we slow down. Everyone's got to take a deep breath. The instinct is to rush because we want to go help somebody. But we have to take our time. We don't know what's under the water," Kent Farquhar said.

Farquhar is the Deputy Chief for the 14-member department. He's proud of their response to the intense calls.

"We came over the railroad tracks and noticed about four feet of rushing water. And when I say rushing water, it was probably moving 10 to 15 miles an hour at the minimum," he said.

Tommy's Convenience Store, located at 13850 S FM 4, appeared to be sinking into water. Video from the volunteer fire department showed high water rushing. Farquhar said the water was as high as four feet.

The rescues were on Panama Road and East Oak Street. Two vehicles were also involved. Palo Pinto County Office of Emergency Management officials said no disaster declaration had been issued.

But tell that to Tommy's, where they are still cleaning up mud, and to Kidwiler, who is being strong for his family.

"We lost about 20 chickens and one goat. And we find a neighbor has about 30 cats, and we've been finding cats are dead in the yard and everywhere else," Kidwiler said.