Five years after the loss, a Dallas family leans on its second family in blue

Five years after Dallas police Officer Mitchell Penton was killed in the line of duty, his parents returned to the place where they say his legacy continues to live on.

Tim and Cathy Penton gathered Feb. 13 at the Garden of Honor at Restland Cemetery, joined by fellow officers, friends, and family, to remember their son, a 27-year-old patrol officer who had served with the Dallas Police Department for just two years.

"He died doing what he loved. I'm at peace," Tim Penton said.

Cathy Penton described the day as difficult but also filled with love and support from the law enforcement community, their son considered family.

Killed during icy traffic stop

Mitchell Penton was killed during an icy morning traffic stop along U.S. 75 near Walnut Hill Lane. He had pulled over to assist another officer when a speeding, intoxicated driver crashed into his squad car.

"I miss him," Cathy Penton said. "There's no replacing it. There's no time that makes it go away."

Tim Penton said standing at his son's gravesite brings back memories he tries not to revisit, even years later.

Support that continued for years

In the weeks and months following Mitchell's death, the Pentons say they found critical support through the Assist the Officer Foundation with the Dallas Police Department – an organization that provides both financial assistance and emotional support to families of fallen and injured officers.

Joe King, vice chairman of the foundation, said that long-term presence is intentional.

"Five years later, we are still here for the Penton family," King said. "That continued connection is part of the healing."

Donation funds new safety trucks

That mission recently turned into action. This week, the foundation announced a donation of more than $500,000 from QuikTrip to fund four new highway blocker trucks for Dallas police – vehicles designed to shield officers while working crashes and traffic stops.

"Freeway accidents are some of the most dangerous scenes an officer can work," King said. "These trucks can protect lives."

One of the blocker trucks will carry Mitchell Penton's badge number and be assigned to his former Northwest Division station.

Honoring service through protection

For Tim Penton, the gesture carries deep meaning.

"Hopefully, another family won't have to go through what we experience every day," he said.

While the pain remains, the Pentons say they have gained a second family – one committed to honoring Mitchell's service by protecting officers still on the job.