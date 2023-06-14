Watch CBS News
Kindergartners pack thousands of meals for families in need

By Kennedi Walker

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Hundreds of kindergartners at First United Methodist Church Richardson vacation bible camp came together to pack 10,000 meals for families in need.

The food consists of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins. It will be sent to 78 countries. The church patterned with Rise Against Hunger. The non profit is working to fight food insecurity around the globe

Organizers said they wanted to take a hands-on approach for the children to give back to those in need. 

"Doing philanthropy work is amazing at such a young age and this process is just so much fun and at each thousand meals they get to hit the gong which is such a great milestone," Karin Lee said. "It's just a great way for kids to have fun and also learn about great works abroad."

Each box serves a kid for an entire school year. 

