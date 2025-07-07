First responders from Mexico help with search after devastating Central Texas flood

First responders from Mexico help with search and rescue after devastating Central Texas flood

First responders from Mexico help with search and rescue after devastating Central Texas flood

First responders from Mexico help with search and rescue after devastating Central Texas flood

As the hours go by, the work does not let up for the hundreds who are searching around the clock for the victims still missing from the Central Texas floods, including an international group of first responders that came from Mexico to lend a helping hand.

It is a group made up of firefighters and first responders from the city of Acuna, just across the border from Del Rio. They are being credited with finding one of the most recent bodies recovered shortly after noon on Monday.

Jose Omar Llanas Hernandez, with Acuna Search and Rescue, said that while searching, crews found a male victim underneath 3 feet of debris.

He said collaborating with American teams in this search effort gives them a sense of pride to be able to help rescue people in any country. Hernandez said they are proud to be able to help with rescues in any country that calls on them.

The rushing waters seen all weekend are exactly what this search and rescue team is familiar with since they work and train along the Rio Grande River.

Jesus Gomez is a dual citizen from Acuna who also answered the call for help.

"We still have a lot of current from the river, so we have to cross using some swift water techniques to cross and start doing searches in all the debris," said Gomez.

Their expertise is exactly what officials say is needed to conduct these kinds of rescues, and while they work alongside their American counterparts, this team of Mexican first responders says they, too, are committed to staying here until the last victim is found.

"There's a bunch of firefighters that have visas and we were like, 'Let's just go and help,'" said. "Sometimes people from the other side cross and help us. It's time to give a little bit."

This cross-border collaboration is out together through a nonprofit group known Ad Fundación 911.

In total, this team is made up of about 13 members, and they are working around the clock until everyone is found.