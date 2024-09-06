First-of-its-kind aviation school at TWU helping more women become pilots

DENTON — Texas Woman's University in Denton officially launched its new aviation program aimed at helping a new generation of women break barriers in a male-dominated industry.

Students in the Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences began classes at the end of August and took their first flights this week.

"I caught the flying bug, and I was like this is what I want to do," said freshman Amane Glenn, one of the 24 students in the aviation school's inaugural class.

TWU is now the only woman-focused university in the nation with a professional pilot program.

"A lot of excitement, a lot of energy," said J. Clinton Grant, the director of the Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences. "It's a fun place to be."

The bachelor's degree allows for two tracks: the Professional Pilot option, which prepares graduates for roles as flight instructors, corporate pilots, and private pilots, with the potential to become airline pilots after accumulating more hours; and the Flight Operations option, which prepares graduates for careers in airport management and aviation operations.

"I do want to become a pilot, so I'm excited to learn everything," said Genesis Contreras, a freshman at TWU.

Contreras has been interested in aviation since she was a little girl.

"But low key, the price scared me, and I was like, 'You know what, maybe it's not the way to go,'" she said.

When she heard about TWU's new flight school after receiving scholarships from the university, Contreras knew it was meant to be.

"Do what your heart desires," she said. "Whatever inspires you."

Right now, women make up only about 5% of commercial airline pilots. This program hopes to not only increase the number of women in aviation but to also strengthen the talent pipeline as demand for commercial pilots grows.

"So the combination of growth and attrition is going to lead to long-term career prospects for these young ladies," Grant said. "It's a good field to be in now more than ever."

Grant believes the sky is the limit for the students who complete the four-year program.

"There's a big demand and a lot of interest not only from students but from the industry in a woman's focused program," he said.

The students don't seem too worried about going into a male-dominated field.

"With anything I do, I try my best to give 110% and do my best work," Glenn said. "So everything I do, including flying, that's always my goal."

They're grateful for the opportunity to take off and fly towards their own dreams.

TWU is taking applications for the spring cohort of aviation students. There are still spots left, but Grant expects them to fill up quickly.

The pilot program is made possible by a $15 million gift from the Doswell Foundation (the largest foundation gift in the university's history) to support faculty, equipment, and scholarships.