First grandparent-grandchild pair work together in Fort Worth Fire Department's 131-year history

FORT WORTH — Training at the Fort Worth Fire Department's burn building is one of the hardest things the recruits do.

"It was so tough mentally and physically," Alerah Turpin said.

Twenty-three-year-old Alerah Turpin and about four dozen other recruits in Class 94 had to learn time management skills while in the academy.

"You get home, and you're exhausted, but you have to stay up, and you have to study," Turpin said. "You have to get here early. You have to study more. You have these tests that you can't fail."

Turpin passed all her tests and joined two other graduating classes to become a Fort Worth firefighter officially.

"I know it sounds really cliché, but it's always been something in the back of my mind," Turpin said.

A very proud man stood in the back of the room to watch Turpin's big moment crossing the stage.

"Growing up, I got to watch him. I wasn't too familiar with it when I was younger. I just knew my pawpaw is a firefighter. He has this cool job. I'm always seeing pictures of him standing in flames and saving horses," Turpin said.

Turpin's grandfather, Lt. Mike Walters, has served the Fort Worth Fire Department for 37 years.

"Watching her graduate from here to me it was more touching to me than graduating from high school," Walters said. "I never dreamt any of them would want to follow in my footsteps."

The pair are making history. They are the first active grandparent and grandchild to work together since the department was formed 131 years ago!

"The history of it? That's pretty astounding," Walters said.

"I think that's insane. It's a really cool thing to be a part of," Turpin said.

"I've got a grandson who's waiting for a letter from the city to see if he's going to be invited to the next class," Walters said. "Then it'll be two grandkids on the job. Then I can retire."

Turpin understands the weight of carrying on her grandpa's legacy.

"People I didn't even know would come up to me and say, 'Your grandpa is a legend. You have big shoes to fill. You have a lot to live up to.' I obviously have a lot to do to fill those shoes, but I also want to build something of my own as well," Turpin said.

Lt. Walters sees himself in his granddaughter's eyes. He feels pride in the family tradition of serving the community carry on.

As one class graduates, another learns the ropes in the academy. It's a grueling months-long process where men and women are tested mentally and physically to earn their position in the department. Every month, CBS News Texas will take you inside their training for exclusive access and a compelling behind-the-scenes look at "The Recruits."