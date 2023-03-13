First Alert Weather team surprises birthday girl!
WEATHERFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dottie Wilgus is just five years old, but she already knows she wants to become a meteorologist.
All Dottie wanted for her birthday was a weather-themed party.
So today, our meteorologist Dominic Brown answered the call, taking our Mobile 11 Storm Chaser out to Weatherford to surprise Dottie and all of her friends.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.