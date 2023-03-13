Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather team surprises birthday girl!

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

WEATHERFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dottie Wilgus is just five years old, but she already knows she wants to become a meteorologist.

All Dottie wanted for her birthday was a weather-themed party.

So today, our meteorologist Dominic Brown answered the call, taking our Mobile 11 Storm Chaser out to Weatherford to surprise Dottie and all of her friends.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 10:32 PM

