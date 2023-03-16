Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes possible today

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Today is a Weather Alert! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of North Texas this afternoon and evening.

With a dry line approaching from our west and a cold front coming from our northwest, all the ingredients will likely come together for an active afternoon and evening in parts of our area.

We'll like start seeing storms firing up between 3pm and 10pm today.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas, including the Metroplex, under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe storms. That means that we must stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening.

Large hail will be our greatest threat for any storms that develop today. However, we can't rule out isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.

In fact, strong, damaging winds will become more of a threat for us as the cold front crosses our region tonight, especially for areas east of I-35 and I-35E as a line of strong storms develops.

The threat for rain and storms will diminish from west to east by 10 p.m. tonight. However, some lingering showers are possible mainly along and south of I-20 early Friday morning. Some sleet could also mix with the rain, but we're not expecting problems from any sleet that might develop.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas from 5pm this evening until 10am Friday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph at times. Make sure any loose items in your yard are secured.

Those gusty winds will usher in some chilly weather for us. Today, we'll see highs in the mid 70s. By Friday morning, many areas will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

Then, on Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the mid 30s for most of North Texas. However, for areas along and north of Highway 380, temperatures could fall closer to freezing. Make sure you're protecting any sensitive plants this weekend.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s for Sunday and Monday.