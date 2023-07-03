First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible through Fourth of July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - North Texas will see an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the Fourth of July, with downpours and gusty winds being possible, but severe weather is not expected. Most of these storms will be driven by daytime heating so when the sun sets, the chance for storms will go away, which is good for anyone going to see any fireworks displays.

The humidity will also be around this week, so temperatures will likely feel much hotter than what they are. It does look like most feels-like temperatures will stay below heat advisory criteria.

Thursday is trending drier and rain chances are now at 30%, with the triple digits quickly returning by next weekend.