Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible through Fourth of July

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

First Alert Weather: Weather going into Fourth of July
First Alert Weather: Weather going into Fourth of July 03:12

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - North Texas will see an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the Fourth of July, with downpours and gusty winds being possible, but severe weather is not expected. Most of these storms will be driven by daytime heating so when the sun sets, the chance for storms will go away, which is good for anyone going to see any fireworks displays.

thumbnail-image002.png
thumbnail-image003-1.png

The humidity will also be around this week, so temperatures will likely feel much hotter than what they are. It does look like most feels-like temperatures will stay below heat advisory criteria.

download-8.png

Thursday is trending drier and rain chances are now at 30%, with the triple digits quickly returning by next weekend.

thumbnail-image009-1.png
CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.