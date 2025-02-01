Watch CBS News
Firefighters' quick actions save family's dog in southside Fort Worth house fire

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

TARRANT COUNTY – A family's dog is alive today thanks to the heroic efforts of Fort Worth firefighters.

Fort Worth firefighters rescued a family's dog from a heavily engulfed home on the city's southside on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Fort Worth Fire Department

The pet was rescued from a heavily engulfed home on the city's southside and received oxygen for 20 minutes on Friday. The dog's condition improved and it was returned to its owner, officials said in a social media post Saturday.

Firefighters responded just after 5:15 p.m. to multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of West Spurgeon Street.

Fort Worth firefighters rescued a family's dog from a heavily engulfed home on the city's southside on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.   Fort Worth Fire Department

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire from the front of the home, quickly attacking the blaze while providing ventilation by cutting holes in the roof, according to the fire department.

During search and rescue efforts, the dog was found inside the home, rushed outside, and provided life-saving care, the department said.

No injuries were reported other than the dog, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

