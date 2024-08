FORT WORTH – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a scrap yard near Meachum Airport.

The call came in just before 2:15 p.m. at Texas Industrial Scrap Iron, located in the 3800 block of Commerce Street at NE 28th Street.

Main Street has been shut down. A large plume of black smoke can be seen.

Firefighters are being switched out because of the heat.

There are no reports of injuries.

This story is developing.