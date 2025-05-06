Firefighters battle blaze at Dallas apartment complex, 1 injured

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas that injured at least one person Tuesday night.

The call came in after 9:30 p.m., reporting a fire at 9050 Melody Lane, Dallas Fire Rescue said..

Flames were shooting through the third-floor roof when crews first arrived and firefighters quickly called a second alarm.

Dallas Fire Rescue said 45-50 firefighters are battling the fire.

This is a developing story.