Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle blaze at Dallas apartment complex, 1 injured

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas that injured at least one person Tuesday night.

The call came in after 9:30 p.m., reporting a fire at 9050 Melody Lane, Dallas Fire Rescue said..

Flames were shooting through the third-floor roof when crews first arrived and firefighters quickly called a second alarm.

Dallas Fire Rescue said 45-50 firefighters are battling the fire.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.