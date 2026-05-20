Visa delays threaten World Cup travel for international fans

Visa issues may prevent some international soccer fans from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas and other U.S. host cities. With only three weeks until kickoff, immigration attorney Tessy Ortiz said strict policies and long processing times are creating uncertainty for travelers.

"I think some of them are not going to be able to enter. They are going to stay with their tickets – maybe they will have to sell them," Ortiz said. "Some of them are going to be denied entry at the port of entry, because having the visa does not guarantee the entry."

Tourist visa requirements remain

Many visitors still need a B1/B2 tourist visa, even for the World Cup. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of State launched the FIFA Priority Scheduling System, known as FIFA Pass, to give fans who bought tickets directly from FIFA access to faster interview appointments. But an interview does not guarantee approval.

"People are worried about not being able to get it on time, and people are also worried about, 'Should I go or not? I don't want to lose my visa,'" Ortiz said. "People are afraid to travel to the U.S., even with their visas approved. They are afraid."

Third‑party buyers face longer waits

Fans who purchased tickets through resale platforms such as StubHub are not eligible for FIFA Pass, Ortiz said, which could mean even longer delays.

U.S. Department of State deputy spokesperson Mignon Houston said the restrictions are meant to protect national security.

"That's to reduce any security risk, fraud, [and] reduce any risk from unverified sellers using FIFA Pass in an improper way," Houston said. "We really are making sure, for all Americans and foreigners, that we are using the highest standards of screening and vetting. For those countries and individuals who have had a history of abusing the system, these processes are in place to ensure high standards of safety and security – not only for the success of the games, but for safety as well."

Wait times vary widely

Ortiz said some countries are seeing visa wait times of around 100 days, and some consulates are backed up for as long as 6 months. Houston said wait times differ by location and noted that more than 600 visa officers are working to meet demand.

"Actually, in almost 80% of countries worldwide, the wait time is less than two months — around 60 days," Houston said.

With the tournament approaching, Ortiz said the anxiety is rising.

"I think it's going to be a nice, huge event, but I also think there's tension. It's going to deter people," she said.