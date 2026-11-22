A high-speed incident on Highway 360 in Arlington ends in a fiery crash, sending one driver to the hospital on Sunday with serious injuries.

The Arlington Police Department said officers were conducting speed enforcement along Hwy. 360 around 3:30 p.m. when they clocked a Chevrolet Malibu traveling nearly 90 miles per hour in a posted 60 mph zone.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to pull over the driver; however, the driver did not stop and began making dangerous lane changes, police said. The officers ultimately decided not to pursue the Malibu and turned off their emergency equipment.

Moments later, officers spotted the same Malibu wrecked along the side of the highway near the Mitchell Street bridge. The vehicle was smoking, prompting officers to move the 37-year-old driver to safety and call firefighters. The Arlington Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

Investigators determined the driver sideswiped another vehicle, lost control and spun out.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license once he is medically cleared. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.