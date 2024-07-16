FEMA extends deadline for North Texans to apply for assistance after deadly spring storms

AUSTIN – North Texans who sustained material losses from deadly spring storms have another month to apply for federal aid.

Severe weather ripped through North Texas April 26 through June 5, including several powerful tornadoes and straight-line winds that caused thousands of homes to lose power.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended from July 16 to Aug. 15.

This means that homeowners and renters across North Texas, including Anderson, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Henderson counties with uninsured losses from the disaster, may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

As of July 15, FEMA said it has provided $176.7 million to 76,562 households while the Small Business Administration has approved $52.2 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Aug. 15 is also the deadline to submit disaster loan applications to the SBA.

The SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to businesses and nonprofit organizations. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 18, 2025.

To see if you qualify for assistance, click here.