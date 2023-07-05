Federal sentencing hearing for El Paso gunman set for Wednesday

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The federal sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius is set to begin Wednesday. In February, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and firearms charges in the August 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

He's expected to face the families of the 23 victims who died in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Victim impact statements are expected to begin Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. and last about two days. The gunman and his defense team will also have an opportunity to address the court hearing. His sentencing could be Friday, or Monday, depending on when survivors' and the victims' families are done testifying.

The gunman agreed to accept 90 consecutive life sentences, one for each count in the indictment. Prosecutors are no longer pursuing the death penalty, although they were when the gunman initially pleaded not guilty. He faces 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes involving attempt to kill and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition, he's facing a capital murder state charge that could result in the death penalty.

An arrest warrant noted that Crusius said "I'm the shooter," when surrendering to officers in 2019. The gunman has described himself as a White nationalist and admitted to shooting shoppers "because of the actual and perceived Hispanic national origin of the people," according to Justice Department documents. Prosecutors say he published a manifesto titled "An Inconvenient Truth" shortly before driving 11 hours from Allen to El Paso, in which he said he was motivated to kill Hispanics because he was "simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."