Search continues five days after federal inmate escaped from North Texas prison camp

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

CBS Texas

Authorities search for escaped North Texas inmate
Authorities search for escaped North Texas inmate 00:16

Federal authorities are still searching for a man who disappeared five days ago from a minimum-security prison camp in Seagoville, where he was serving a sentence for meth trafficking.

Ruben Enriquez, 52, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"No changes at this time," said James Yourkoski, executive assistant at FCI Seagoville, on Wednesday.  

Serving a sentence for meth conspiracy

Enriquez is serving a 210-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The sentence was handed down in the Eastern District of Texas.

Description released to the public

Enriquez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Federal agencies notified, investigation launched

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. An internal investigation is underway, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Public asked to report sightings

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (214) 767-0836.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

