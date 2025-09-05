Federal search underway for inmate missing from Seagoville prison camp, officials say

Federal authorities are searching for an inmate serving time on drug charges who was discovered missing Friday afternoon from the minimum-security satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville.

Ruben Enriquez, 52, was last seen around 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Serving sentence for meth conspiracy

The agency said Enriquez is serving a 210-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The sentence was handed down in the Eastern District of Texas.

Enriquez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Federal agencies notified, investigation launched

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. An internal investigation is underway, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Public asked to report sightings

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (214) 767-0836.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.