Father of teen accused of fatally shooting Lamar HS classmate sentenced to over 6 years in prison

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The father of a 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting a classmate at Lamar High School this past March has been sentenced to 77 months in prison for illegally being in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched the home of 50-year-old John Porter after his son allegedly opened fire at the Arlington high school, killing 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier and grazing another student with a bullet.

Ja'Shawn Poirier

During their search, agents reportedly found paperwork for the same gun recovered from the scene.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a relative of Porter's bought the gun for him. He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty in May.

Porter was legally barred from owning firearms in 1996 after being convicted of first degree robbery and sexual battery in Louisiana, officials said.

Since the shooting, his son has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.