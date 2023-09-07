Watch CBS News
Local News

Father of teen accused of fatally shooting Lamar HS classmate sentenced to over 6 years in prison

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 6
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 6 01:03

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The father of a 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting a classmate at Lamar High School this past March has been sentenced to 77 months in prison for illegally being in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched the home of 50-year-old John Porter after his son allegedly opened fire at the Arlington high school, killing 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier and grazing another student with a bullet. 

Ja'Shawn Poirier
Ja'Shawn Poirier

During their search, agents reportedly found paperwork for the same gun recovered from the scene.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a relative of Porter's bought the gun for him. He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty in May.

Porter was legally barred from owning firearms in 1996 after being convicted of first degree robbery and sexual battery in Louisiana, officials said. 

Since the shooting, his son has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 3:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.