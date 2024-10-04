Father of Marine veteran once held captive by Russia discusses his Texas Senate race endorsement of Colin Allred over Ted Cruz

Father of Marine veteran held captive in Russia discusses endorsement of Allred over Cruz

NORTH TEXAS – Joey Reed said his endorsement of Colin Allred over Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate was an easy decision for him to make.

When he and his family needed help in 2019 to get their son Trevor released from Russia, Reed said Sen. Cruz was the first person they called, but that he didn't help them at all.

"It's the direct interaction that we had with Ted Cruz and his failure to assist us in any way when everyone else in the Congress did, and especially all the Congressmen from Texas from both parties," Reed said.

While visiting his Russian girlfriend in Moscow, Trevor was accused of assaulting a police officer and was prosecuted and jailed until he was released in 2022.

Reed said his son was wrongfully detained and called the prosecution a hoax by the Russian government.

Reed, who lives with his wife in Granbury, told CBS News Texas that after their first attempt, their representative reached out to Cruz's office again.

He said Cruz's staff explained why the Senator didn't help.

"Their explanation was that Vladimir Putin hated him so much that if he helped us that it would hurt our case," he said. "I should say, we've spoken to Ted Cruz once he called us the day my son was released and congratulated us and asked if there was anything that we needed. We told him directly that what we needed was his help three years earlier."

Upon hearing that, Reed said Cruz, "Reiterated the same excuse that his staff had given us three years earlier."

He wasn't satisfied with the Senator's answer. "Absolutely not."

At the time, the Dallas Morning News reported Cruz's office told the newspaper that the Senator was repeatedly advised by the Biden administration that his public involvement would be counterproductive because of his vocal opposition to a Russian pipeline.

In a statement Friday, the Cruz campaign told CBS News Texas, "Senator Cruz was incredibly relieved for Trevor and his family when he was released from wrongful detention in Russia and safely returned home."

The campaign also said Cruz "has been instrumental in bringing home American hostages from Lebanon and Venezuela and is fighting daily to secure the release of Mark Swidan from China."

Reed recorded a TV ad for Allred and said as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the North Texas Congressman was supportive. "So, we need more people like Colin Allred, who will work with the other side to come to a compromise and something that you know both sides can live with."

As for his son Trevor, Reed said he is now focused on his studies.

"Well, interestingly enough, he's currently majoring in Foreign Affairs, and I think he would like to work for the State Department eventually," he said. "He's doing well, and we're just so proud of him."

Congressman Allred has also picked up endorsements from former members of Congress, including Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Sen. Cruz is backed by the Democratic Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, the Texas Association of Business and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The race has become more competitive according to the Cook Political Report, which moved it from a "Likely R" to "Lean R" this week.

But political analysts say they believe it will still be an uphill climb for Allred to unseat Cruz.

