2 dead after fight escalates into stabbing outside bar in Deep Ellum, police say

Two people are dead after a fight escalated into a stabbing outside a bar in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 1:35 a.m., officers were called to a stabbing in the 400 block of N. Good Latimer Expressway, near Cash Cow.

Investigators learned that two people were stabbed during a fight at the location. One victim died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Officers said the alleged suspect was taken into custody.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing, police said.