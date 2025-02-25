1 person dead, 4 injured after shooting in Dallas' Trinity Groves neighborhood

One person is dead and multiple others are injured as a result of a fight Monday night in Dallas.

Dallas police officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call on Feb. 24 just before 11 p.m. at Canada Drive and Gulden Lane, in the Trinity Groves neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened between two groups of people. Police didn't say what led up to the shooting.

A total of five people were shot and taken to local hospitals. One person died as a result of the shooting, according to police. The identities of those involved wasn't released.

Police did not say the condition of the four others who were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.