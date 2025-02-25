Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead, 4 injured after shooting in Dallas' Trinity Groves neighborhood

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person is dead and multiple others are injured as a result of a fight Monday night in Dallas.

Dallas police officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call on Feb. 24 just before 11 p.m. at Canada Drive and Gulden Lane, in the Trinity Groves neighborhood. 

Police said the shooting happened between two groups of people. Police didn't say what led up to the shooting. 

A total of five people were shot and taken to local hospitals. One person died as a result of the shooting, according to police. The identities of those involved wasn't released.

Police did not say the condition of the four others who were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.