1 killed, 1 injured after gunfire erupts during gathering at Fort Worth apartment, police say

One person was shot and killed after gunfire erupted during a gathering at a Fort Worth apartment complex overnight, police confirmed.

Fort Worth police told CBS News Texas that at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the complex near the 500 block of Cabral Circle.

When they arrived, officers learned that a suspect had shown up at the complex armed with a gun and allegedly shot at people inside the apartment. Police said a person inside that apartment returned fire.

At least two people were shot during the exchange, and police said one of those victims has died.

The names of those involved haven't been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

We'll update as more information becomes available.