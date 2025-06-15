Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person fatally shot during brawl at Fort Worth house party

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was killed early Sunday morning during an argument at a party.

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 3700 block of N. Houston St.

There were two shooting victims at the home when officers arrived. One of the victims died at a local hospital and the other is expected to survive his injuries, police said. There was also a third victim who went to a local hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive.

According to police, two women got into an argument at the party over one of the shooting victims. Then, unknown suspects arrived at the party and got involved in a physical altercation with one of the victims. One suspect got out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

The suspect then left the scene. No arrests have been made. 

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.