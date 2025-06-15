1 person fatally shot during brawl at Fort Worth house party

Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was killed early Sunday morning during an argument at a party.

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 3700 block of N. Houston St.

There were two shooting victims at the home when officers arrived. One of the victims died at a local hospital and the other is expected to survive his injuries, police said. There was also a third victim who went to a local hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive.

According to police, two women got into an argument at the party over one of the shooting victims. Then, unknown suspects arrived at the party and got involved in a physical altercation with one of the victims. One suspect got out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

The suspect then left the scene. No arrests have been made.

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing.