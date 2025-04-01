Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-35W in Denton causing major traffic disruptions

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person is dead and six others injured after an accident involving an RV and six other vehicles on I-35W in Denton, according to police. 

1accident.png
CBS News Texas

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Vintage Boulevard, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes. 

"Seven people were transferred to the hospital, and unfortunately, we can confirm one was deceased on arrival," said the Denton Police Department. "... Four vehicles and an RV were involved in the immediate crash, and two other vehicles sustained damage."

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. The duration of the closure is unknown, and authorities are investigating. 

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible. 

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.