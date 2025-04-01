Fatal multi-vehicle accident on I-35W in Denton causing major traffic disruptions

One person is dead and six others injured after an accident involving an RV and six other vehicles on I-35W in Denton, according to police.

CBS News Texas

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Vintage Boulevard, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes.

"Seven people were transferred to the hospital, and unfortunately, we can confirm one was deceased on arrival," said the Denton Police Department. "... Four vehicles and an RV were involved in the immediate crash, and two other vehicles sustained damage."

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. The duration of the closure is unknown, and authorities are investigating.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as they become available.