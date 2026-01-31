Watch CBS News
1 injured, 3 dead after house fire in Parker County, city officials confirm

One person was injured, and three people died following a house fire in Weatherford overnight, officials confirmed Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Weatherford, just before 1 a.m., fire crews from both the city and Parker County ESD responded to the blaze at a home on Stoneridge Trail.

When they arrived, crews reported visible heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Officials said firefighters conducted a rescue operation and removed residents from the home. One of the victims was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, and three others died.

Parker County and Tarrant County Task Force Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. 

