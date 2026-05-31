Fatal crash on LBJ Freeway in Dallas leaves 1 dead, multiple people hospitalized, police say

One person has died and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 635 in Dallas on Saturday.

Police were called to the 11100 block of westbound LBJ Freeway just before 6:30 p.m. for a major accident. Investigators discovered that a blue sedan heading west on I-635 moved to exit from the second from the left lane. It first hit the concrete barrier and traffic attenuator, or crash cushion. The sedan was then hit by a white pickup truck and a semi truck, police said. The sedan then caught on fire.

One passenger in the blue sedan died on the scene and another was ejected. The driver of the sedan and the ejected passenger were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.