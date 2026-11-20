The Arlington Police Department is investigating after a man died following a fall at a Dallas Cowboys game this week.

According to the department, officers were contacted Wednesday by the family of a 36-year-old Mario Narro who had been admitted to the hospital. They said Narro was at a Cowboys game on Nov. 15 and fell during a fight with another fan around kickoff.

The family told police that Narro stayed for the full game but was complaining of pain. Paramedics were then flagged down, and he was taken to the hospital.

Tanya DeLara

On Wednesday, Arlington PD was notified that Narro died at the hospital and has since launched an investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

No further details have been released at this time. We'll update as more information becomes available.