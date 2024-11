FANNIN COUNTY — Fannin County Sheriff Mark Johnson has been hospitalized after a major vehicle crash.

The sheriff's office said he was off duty at the time, pulling over to check on a stranded car when his own was hit.

Johnson suffered rib and spinal fractures as well as a small brain bleed, but he is expected to recover. His office asked for "thoughts and prayers" during this "challenging time."

This is a developing story.