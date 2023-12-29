Watch CBS News
Family violence complaint filed against Dallas Police Department employee

By Nathalie Palacios

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department confirms Senior Police Report Representative Larry Solomon has been arrested for a family violence complaint.

Solomon was off duty when he was arrested by Dallas police on Friday, December 29.

Police say Solomon is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Solomon is currently assigned to the Research and Development Division and has been with the department since April 2016.

