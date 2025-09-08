Family remembers 21-year-old mother, sister and daughter fatally shot outside North Texas indoor theme park

Tragedy struck for the Jones family when 21-year-old Dashayla Jones was fatally shot during a fight outside Malibu Jacks in North Richland Hills early Sunday morning. —

Jones was a mom, a daughter and a sister who loved her job working at a nursing home. Her family said there was nothing more important to her than loving and caring for her son, Princeton.

Jones was shot and killed early Sunday morning after an altercation that started inside Malibu Jacks between a group of individuals and escalated outside the business. Police said 18-year-old Tychriston Reed began firing at the group, killing Jones and injuring another man.

"Two uniformed off-duty police officers were inside the business working and heard the shots and immediately went outside. One officer was able to return fire while the second officer applied a tourniquet to the injured man," said Carissa Katekaru, a North Richland Hills Police Department spokesperson.

Police said Reed was not hit when police fired at him. Reed was later found nearby, just outside of North Richland Hills city limits. He's now facing nine charges, including murder and reckless endangerment of a child.

"There were children at the business, so the charge comes from firing a weapon in the area of children," Katekaru said.

Whether Jones and Reed knew each other is still being investigated.

As for Jones' family, it's a pain that's all too familiar. A family member said that Jones's sister, Muhlaysia Booker, was killed in Dallas just six years ago. The family's message: "love on one another in Dashayla's honor."