18-year-old charged in deadly shooting outside of North Texas amusement park

An 18-year-old suspect appeared before a Tarrant County judge Monday morning facing nine charges relating to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Tychriston Reed is charged with murder, six counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child for the shooting, which happened just after midnight early Sunday morning in North Richland Hills.

Officers responded to a shooting outside Malibu Jack's, located in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway, finding two victims.

Police said a woman, identified as 21-year-old DaShayla Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital. As of the last update, the man was expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there was a fight between several people before the shooting happened, according to a news release. The police department said two of its officers were working off duty and responded when the shooting erupted. One officer was able to return fire as the other officer applied a tourniquet to the male victim's injuries before medics arrived.

Three 18-year-olds were initially taken into custody in connection with the incident; However, police said late Sunday morning, that after speaking with witnesses, two of them were not involved in Jones' murder.